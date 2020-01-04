|
Gary L. Munger
Battle Creek, Formerly of Athens - Gary L. Munger, age 77, of Battle Creek and formerly of Athens, passed away on January 1, 2020 at Bickford of Battle Creek. He was born on April 2, 1942 in Battle Creek, the son of Allen and Flora Munger. Gary graduated from Lakeview High School in 1960. He was employed by the Kellogg Company in the paper division, before retiring in 1995 after many years of service. Gary was very involved in the Athens community, serving as past president of the Athens Youth Council and Athens Community Association. He was a member of Athens Township Planning Commission and Athens Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was also a member at Cornerstone Community Free Methodist Church and the Kellogg 25 Year Club. Gary loved to visit Sault Ste. Marie to watch the Great Lakes freighters. He also participated in the Youth Council's maple syrup production process in Athens for more than 30 years. Camping, woodworking, cross-stitching, and spending time with his family and friends were all activities that he dearly enjoyed. He was a sports enthusiast who followed the Detroit Red Wings, NASCAR, and Michigan State athletics. Gary was united in marriage to Karen Munger, who preceded him in death in 2004. Also preceding him in death are his parents, and a brother; Arden Munger. Gary is survived by his wife; Jo Munger of Battle Creek, son; Greg (Helen Smith) Munger of Missoula, Montana, daughter; Krista (Paul) Antonowitsch of Kalamazoo, brother; Brian Munger of Marshall, sister; Kathleen (Tom) Ehlers of Thornton, IL., grandson; Kurt Antonowitsch of Kalamazoo, step daughter; Kim (Jerry) Arney of Battle Creek, step son; Todd (Breezee) Parks of Battle Creek, step grandchildren; Brayden and Baylee Arney of Battle Creek. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Cornerstone Community Free Methodist Church, Pastor Paul Parker and Pastor Eric Perry officiating. Interment to follow the service at Burr Oak Cemetery in Athens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Community Free Methodist Church or the Athens Youth Council. Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020