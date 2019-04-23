|
|
Gary Ray VanMiddlesworth
East Leroy - Gary Ray VanMiddlesworth, age 84, of East Leroy passed away April 21, 2019 at Heritage Assisted Living Facility in Battle Creek.
Gary was born on May 10, 1934 in East Leroy to Grove and Morita (Fry) VanMiddlesworth. He graduated from Athens High School. Gary married Nettie Nalley in Climax on March 29, 1956. They had four children and shared 63 loving years together.
Gary was a lifelong farmer and owned/operated a dairy and grain farm with his brother, Clare. Gary was meticulous in taking care of his farm. He enjoyed all animals, especially his cats. Gary liked to travel, work in the yard, and John Deere tractors. But above all, Gary's family was his highest priority. He paid special attention to how he cared for his family.
Gary is survived by his wife Nettie VanMiddlesworth of East Leroy; children, David (Sheri) VanMiddlesworth of Burlington, Diana (Craig) Rupnow of Byron Center, and Sheri (Bill) Mullens of East Leroy; grandchildren, Leslie (Jody) Hodge of Battle Creek, Lori (Ryan) Reedy of Mattawan, Dan (Brooke) VanMiddlesworth of Richland, Lyndsey (Ty) VanderWall of Zeeland, Shannon Rupnow of Southfield, Kelsi (Jim) Randall of Vicksburg, and Courtny Fox of East Leroy; great-grandchildren; Brody, Blaine, Beckham, Porter, Alexis, Harper, Brady, Cole, Cooper, and Reagan; and brother, Clare VanMiddlesworth of East Leroy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grove and Morita VanMiddlesworth; daughter, Debra Lea VanMiddlesworth; twin sister, Faye Sebring; and brother, Ted VanMiddlesworth.
Visitation will be held at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 2838 SW Capital Ave., Battle Creek Chapel on Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 5-8pm. A funeral service will take place at the Wakeshma Community Church on Thursday April 25, 2019 at 11am.
Memorial contributions are requested to the Wakeshma Community Church; 16732 E Uv Ave, Fulton, MI 49052. Assistance with memorials is available at the Kempf Funeral Home, Battle Creek Chapel.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019