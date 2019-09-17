|
|
Gene F. "Gene" Scullion
Battle Creek - Eugene F. "Gene" Scullion, 69, of Battle Creek, died peacefully at home with his family there to comfort him.
Gene was born April 11, 1950 in Battle Creek, Michigan, the son of Harry R. and Pauline ( Paulson) Scullion. He was a lifelong Battle Creek resident and a 1969 graduate of St. Philip Catholic Central and was an accounting student at Western Michigan University for four years. At the age of 16, Gene began as a bagger for Cut Rate Super Market and became the Store Manager. After working at various super markets, Gene was employed for 15 years at Denso Manufacturing, retiring as a Sub-Leader.
Eugene F. "Gene" Scullion was united in marriage to Marilynn D. Carnell on January 24, 1970 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Battle Creek. Surviving are Marilynn, his wife of 49 years; daughter, Tracy (Kevin) Smith of Battle Creek; son, Kurtis (Karen) Scullion of Battle Creek; grandchildren, Brook (Patrick) Covey of Battle Creek, Troy Davis of Battle Creek; step-granddaughters, Kirsten and Kennedy Smith; great-grandchildren, Susannah and Rosalie Covey; sister, Pam Ruble of Marshall; brother, Rick Scullion of Marshall and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant brother, Timothy.
Gene loved his family and was a great role model. He wore-out a ski boat taking his children and grandchildren skiing. Gene and Marilynn loved living at Beadle Lake for over 40 years, where together they remodeled, built additions and loved working in their yard. He never missed his children's or grandchildren's sporting event or activities. For 25 years, Gene served as secretary of the Wednesday Golf League at Oakland Hills Golf Course. He was honored in 2017 as "Coach of the Year" for the First Tee Program for children at Binder Park Golf Course. Gene will be remembered for saying, "It is what it is", wearing his favorite color orange and that he loved his dogs.
Friends will be received 6:00 - 8:00 pm Thursday at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, where a service to celebrate Gene's life will be officiated by Rev. Dr. James M. Gysel 11:00 am Friday, September 20, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church Preservation Fund, 112 Capital Avenue NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019