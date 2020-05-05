Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Resources
More Obituaries for George Crockatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Gilbert Crockatt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Gilbert Crockatt Obituary
George Gilbert Crockatt

Formerly of Battle Creek - George Gilbert "Bud" Crockatt, age 77, formerly of Battle Creek Michigan, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was a graduate of Climax-Scotts high school and received a Bachelor of Education from Western Michigan University. He worked for Kraft General Foods and retired from Southern Graphics. He is survived by his sister Sandra Swalwell, daughter Stephanie Crockatt, son Lt. Col. George S. Crockatt, son Jason Crockatt, step-daughter Lisa Kramer, six grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A small private ceremony will take place on Friday, May 8 in Battle Creek. Family and friends will be notified of a memorial event being planned later this year. Please follow on Facebook for details. In lieu of flowers, donations to the IPF Foundation in George's memory are appreciated. Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -