|
|
George Gilbert Crockatt
Formerly of Battle Creek - George Gilbert "Bud" Crockatt, age 77, formerly of Battle Creek Michigan, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was a graduate of Climax-Scotts high school and received a Bachelor of Education from Western Michigan University. He worked for Kraft General Foods and retired from Southern Graphics. He is survived by his sister Sandra Swalwell, daughter Stephanie Crockatt, son Lt. Col. George S. Crockatt, son Jason Crockatt, step-daughter Lisa Kramer, six grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A small private ceremony will take place on Friday, May 8 in Battle Creek. Family and friends will be notified of a memorial event being planned later this year. Please follow on Facebook for details. In lieu of flowers, donations to the IPF Foundation in George's memory are appreciated. Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 5 to May 6, 2020