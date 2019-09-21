Services
Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
901 N Main St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1444
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
901 N Main St
Chelsea, MI 48118
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
901 N Main St
Chelsea, MI 48118
View Map
George H. Lauff Obituary
George H. Lauff

Battle Creek - George H. Lauff, age 92, died on August 7, 2019. George graduated from Milan High School and served in the U.S. Army (1945-47) as a 2nd Lieutenant with foreign duty in the Philippines. He received his B.S. (1949) and M.S. (1951) from Michigan State University. His PhD degree was awarded from Cornell University (1953). Professional academic appointments included the University of Michigan, University of Georgia Sapelo Island Marine Institute, Michigan State University Departments of Fishery and Wildlife and of Zoology, and Director of the MSU Kellogg Biological Station. Under his leadership, the Kellogg Biological Station evolved as one of the foremost inland fresh water field stations and was world renowned. A Memorial Service will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea, MI, with visitation from noon until time of service. A private burial has taken place at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Contributions may be made to G.H. Lauff Scholarship Fund, Michigan State University, 535 Chestnut, Rm 300, East Lansing, MI 48824-1005.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 21, 2019
