|
|
George J. Fox
Battle Creek - Passed away unexpectedly this last week at his home in Battle Creek of natural causes. He is preceded in death by his mother Velma Lewis-Fox, his father George Fox and his brother Robert Fox. George is survived by his children, Paul and Connie Fox, Georgia and Todd Steiner, George (Tony) Fox; grandchildren, Barbi and Jeremy Steiner, Anthony Fox, Teela Rose Fox and grandchild, Hunter Fox. George proudly worked for Gods Kitchen in Grand Rapids for 15 years where he retired. George was a proud father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was proud of his Native History and loved a good Joke. In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place and a family graveside service will be held. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020