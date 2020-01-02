Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Resources
More Obituaries for George Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Fox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Fox Obituary
George J. Fox

Battle Creek - Passed away unexpectedly this last week at his home in Battle Creek of natural causes. He is preceded in death by his mother Velma Lewis-Fox, his father George Fox and his brother Robert Fox. George is survived by his children, Paul and Connie Fox, Georgia and Todd Steiner, George (Tony) Fox; grandchildren, Barbi and Jeremy Steiner, Anthony Fox, Teela Rose Fox and grandchild, Hunter Fox. George proudly worked for Gods Kitchen in Grand Rapids for 15 years where he retired. George was a proud father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was proud of his Native History and loved a good Joke. In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place and a family graveside service will be held. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -