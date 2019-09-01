|
George Petredean
Homer - George Petredean, age 101, peacefully passed away in his home on Sunday morning, August 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and devoted caretakers. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, industrial leader, and philanthropist. He will be remembered by his friends, family, and the community as being a true model of generosity, positivity, and living life to the fullest.
George was born on October 2, 1917 to George Petredean and Rafira (Gravila) Petredean. He grew up in Detroit, Michigan in what was known as Franklin Settlement. There he met his mentor and 'Patron Saint' social worker, Joe Beatty. Mr. Beatty was influential in George's early years. George attended Detroit Western High School and Mr. Beatty encouraged him to double up his credits which allowed him to graduate a semester early in 1934. A year later, George's father died. With the help of Beatty, he secured a job at the Detroit Public Library. While working, George attended night school, studying accounting at Walsh University for four years. He furthered his education at Eastern Michigan University where he played basketball, was the business manager of Aurora the college yearbook, served on the Fraternity Council, and was Secretary of the Men's Student Union.
At Eastern, George met the love of his life, Margaret Elizabeth Giles (Betty), a fellow student. They were married on June 24, 1944. Betty's father worked at Central Speciality Foundry and employed George part time. In pursuit of his Masters degree, George and Betty moved to Toledo, Ohio, where George enrolled in the University of Toledo. During this time, a group of individuals at Central Specialty Foundry decided to start their own business and opened Calhoun Foundry in Homer, Michigan. They hired George to be their bookkeeper and he commuted from Toledo to Homer. In 1946, George and Betty moved to Homer. George grew his career at the foundry and also formed another business in Homer, Trojan Heat Treat.
In 1964, George became president of the foundry. In addition to being a business leader in the community, he also shared his passion for education and giving back by funding the Homer Public Library and George and Betty Petredean scholarship. Throughout their 60 years of marriage, George and Betty traveled the world, spent time with their family, and always found a reason to celebrate. At the close of a conversation, George would always leave people with one little thought: "Keep Smiling, With a Song in Your Heart."
George is survived by his children; George (Cora Angel) Petredean of Homer, Norman (LiuYu) Petredean of San Luis Obispo, California, Thomas (Mary JoAnn) Petredean of Homer, and Carol Petredean of Homer; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
A Memorial Gathering will take place from 11 AM-2 PM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Homer Chapel of the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services 303 South Hillsdale Street Homer. Memorial contributions may be directed to the George and Betty Petredean Scholarship Fund through the Homer Area Community Foundation. Assistance with memorial is available at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Service. Leave a personal message for the family and sign the online guestbook at www.kempffuneralhome.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019