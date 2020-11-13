Gerald Bunce
Battle Creek - Gerald Arthur "Jerry" Bunce, age 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 10, 2020 after a brief illness.
Jerry was born on June 8, 1942 in Battle Creek, Michigan the son of Clair and Audree (Williams) Bunce and twin brother of Charles. He grew up in Battle Creek and, after graduating from Springfield High School in 1960, he proudly joined the United States Air Force. He trained as a Fuel Specialist and was stationed at Clark Air Force Base, Philippines during the Vietnam War. After completing his active military service, he enlisted in the Michigan Air National Guard, serving with the 110th Air National Guard Wing for more than 20 years. In 1987, Jerry earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Western Michigan University. In 2002, Jerry retired from Benteler Automotive Corporation, where he worked as the Corporate Safety Director and from the Michigan Air National Guard as a Master Sergeant. Previously, he was employed by Eaton Corporation and Allied Signal, working in Human Resources.
Jerry married the love of his life, Donna D. Weddle, on May 1, 1981 and together they created a wonderful life. Surviving are his wife, Donna; son, Nicholas (Starr) Cady of Marshall; daughter, Rebecca Cady, of Battle Creek; daughter, Connie (Kevin) Faber of Ceresco; great-granddaughter, Taylor White, whom Jerry and Donna raised; 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; many nieces and nephews; several close cousins in Nebraska; brothers Charles (Jo Ann) Bunce of Concord and David (Glee) Bunce of Burlington; very dear friends Gale (Dorothy) Kellam and family, and Kevin (Kris) Busniewski and family. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Barr; great-granddaughter, Mackenzi Loyer; and great-grandson Isaiah Neeley.
Jerry had a generous spirit and enjoyed helping others. He was a member of Lions Club International and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, where he was recognized in 1985 as Big Brother of the Year. He served meals regularly at the Salvation Army, participated in Habitat for Humanity projects and served at his church, to include a mission trip to Alaska. He was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, woodworking and bird watching. He found most joy in offering a helping hand to and spending time with family and friends, which always included much laughter. Annual family reunions were especially meaningful to him. Jerry will be remembered as a true patriot and a Godly man of intention and integrity who was completely devoted to those whom he loved.
Friends will be received by Jerry's family from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. A private family service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020. Military honors by the United States Air Force Honor Guard and Fort Custer Honor Guard and committal by Pastor John Grafton will follow. The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed by visiting https://vimeo.com/478962141
.
The family is looking forward to a celebration of Jerry's life in summer 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
or Battle Creek Friends Church. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
.