Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel Hill United Methodist Church
157 Chapel Hill Drive
Battle Creek, MI
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill United Methodist Church
157 Chapel Hill Drive
Battle Creek, MI
Gerald L. "Gary" Beard

Gerald L. "Gary" Beard Obituary
Gerald L. "Gary" Beard

Battle Creek - Gerald L. "Gary" Beard, age 86, of Battle Creek died Saturday morning, January 25, 2020 at the Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Gary is survived by his wife of more than 61 years, Marlene; his children, Kevin (Maria) Beard of Florida and Dr. Debra (Phil) Noakes of Marshall; his children from a previous marriage, Steve (Theresa) Coyner and Becky Garmon, both of Indiana; and his sister, Janet (John) Arnold of Indiana. In addition, Gary is survived by three wonderful, "Special" granddaughters, Nicole, Amanda, and Madison.

The family will receive friends 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Chapel Hill United Methodist Church where services to celebrate Gary's life will begin at 11:00 a.m., Thursday. Entombment will be held privately at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gary and Marlene Beard Athletic Scholarship at Lakeview High School, C/O the Battle Creek Community Foundation. Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Gary may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
