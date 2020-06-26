Beth, Meredith, Lindsey and entire family- My deepest condolences to you all. My heart it broken by this news. Jerry was always do pleasant to talk with. I never seen him without a smile on his face. He was so very proud of his girls and always talked about you. You could just tell his family meant the world to him. He will be missed. Sending prayers to all of you.

Lisa Johnson Redman Agency

Acquaintance