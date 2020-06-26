Gerald "Jerry" Paul Hutchison, loving husband of almost 42 years to Beth Hutchison, beloved father to Lindsey and Meredith Hutchison, grandfather, brother, uncle, and public servant, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Battle Creek, Michigan. He was 67. The cause was Lewy Body Dementia.
Jerry Hutchison served the Battle Creek community for over 31 years at Battle Creek Transit. Jerry began his career as a Transit Planner and served the latter half of his career as Transit Administrator and Manager, retiring in 2010. He was a devoted advocate for the elderly and persons with disabilities, working tirelessly to write federal grants to obtain funding for local initiatives. Jerry's colleagues remember him for his commitment to serve others, his sense of humor, and his infectious positive and optimistic approach to life.
Jerry graduated in 1973 from Midland High School in Midland, Michigan and in 1977 he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Urban Development Transportation Planning from Michigan State University. In 1994, Jerry was awarded a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Western Michigan University. During Jerry's career, he served on many state and local committees, including the Michigan Public Transit Association Board of Directors and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Transit Local Advisory Council and Local Coordinating Council. In all, he worked over 35 years in the field of public transportation and city government administration.
Jerry was born on June 6, 1953 in Midland, Michigan, a twin and the seventh of eight children raised by Ira and Mary Hutchison. Jerry grew up in this large, loving, close-knit family where he found humor in all things.
The loves of Jerry's life were his wife, Beth, and their two daughters, Lindsey and Meredith. Jerry and Beth first met at Michigan State University in 1975 when they attended a McDonel Hall dormitory dinner. And so began their courtship and a lifelong partnership. Jerry and Beth Ann Matonic were united in marriage on August 26, 1978, at St. Valentine Catholic Church in Redford Township, Michigan. Jerry and Beth were blessed with nearly 42 years of marriage. The foundation of their marriage and family life was built on love, friendship, and partnership.
Jerry was the best father Lindsey and Meredith could have asked for. He loved them deeply and treasured every moment he spent with them. He challenged Lindsey and Meredith to be curious about life and the world. Jerry supported them steadfastly and always encouraged them to pursue their dreams. He was a loving, kind, funny, sweet, and comforting father. To be able to fully convey the kind of man and father Jerry was, in words, is impossible. He lives on within us.
The weeks spent in Beulah at Crystal Lake each summer were a sacred family event. Over years of beautiful northern Michigan summers, a treasure of Hutchison family memories was created, with Jerry at the forefront. Beth, Lindsey, and Meredith will cherish their family travels with Jerry belting out songs in the car. Jerry also loved to read and would say he felt lost without a good book.
In 2015, Jerry and Beth were blessed with their first grandchild, Hensley Ann. Hensley brought Jerry immeasurable joy. Hensley delighted in dancing with Jerry and growing tomatoes together. In 2019, grandson Lincoln Paul was born. In honor of Jerry, Lincoln was given Jerry's middle name. Though late in his disease, Jerry loved to hold and kiss Lincoln.
Jerry was a gentle, kindred spirit. He always had a twinkle in his eye. Jerry hugged intensely. When he saw you, he smiled with love and delight. He emanated warmth and kindness; he made everyone feel special. He had a beautiful, strong speaking voice and a terrible, but loud, singing voice. Jerry will be remembered for his positive, always optimistic approach to life; keen and oh-so-quick sense of humor; generous kindness; enormous love of both children, adults and Golden Retrievers; and above all, devotion to his family.
During Jerry's illness, Beth and Jerry devoted their time and energy to helping educate future doctors at Michigan State University about their struggle with Lewy Body Dementia and with the American healthcare system in trying to find a diagnosis and comprehensive, compassionate healthcare.
Surviving are Jerry's wife, Beth; two daughters, Lindsey J. Hutchison of New York City, Meredith A. (Cy Baldwin) Hutchison of Battle Creek; two grandchildren, Hensley Ann Mulder, Lincoln Paul Baldwin; brothers Edward Hutchison of Midland and Michael Hutchison of Bath; twin sister, Judith (James) Arnold of Kalamazoo, sister Catherine Hutchison of Battle Creek; and sister-in-law, Joan Hutchison of Chehalis, WA. Jerry is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ira Walter and Mary Elizabeth (Oxley) Hutchison; two brothers, Lewis Hutchison of Chehalis, WA and Ira Hutchison, Jr. of Marquette, MI; sister, Mary Sue Hutchison of Grand Rapids, MI; and sister-in-law, Barbara Hutchison of Marquette, MI. Also surviving are Jerry and Beth's lifelong friends: Ken and Sher Jordan of Paw Paw, MI; Nancy Villaire of Okemos, MI; Warren and Jan McIntyre of Troy, MI; and Cyndi Frakes of Scotts, MI. Jerry was preceded in death by his dear friends Jeff Villaire of Okemos, MI and John Frakes of Scotts, MI.
The family requests that you visit http://farleyestesdowdle.com/obituaries/ to share your memories of Jerry. Donations may be made in Jerry's memory to the Miles for Memories organization at https://milesformemories.org/.
Jerry's funeral at St. Joseph Catholic Church and celebration of life will be at a future date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope you will join us then, when it is safe for all.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.