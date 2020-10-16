1/1
Gerald R. Kuehle
1959 - 2020
Gerald R. Kuehle

Battle Creek - Gerald R. Kuehle, 60, passed away Thursday, October 15th at Rose Arbor Hospice with his family by his side. He was born November 22, 1959 in Battle Creek. After leaving the area for many years, here returned to the area in 1981. He then met the love of his life, Martha (Hurst) Kuehle and was married for 26 years but sadly ended in divorce. He has been employed by Musashi Auto Parts for over 21 years.

Jerry was a big Notre Dame Football fan and on game day, he was up early hanging his very large Notre Dame flag out in front of his house. Then with a Notre Dame cap, Notre Dame Sweatshirt and Norte Dame Jacket, he was off to meet his buddies. He even had a friend make him a Notre Dame mask. He also enjoyed the Lions, Bears and NASCAR.

He is survived by his brother, Ron (Bonnie) of Battle Creek; two sisters, Sherrie Pinaire of Battle Creek and Deborah Kuehle of Jacksonville, Florida, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Jerry Kuehle and stepmother, Betty.

Jerry requested no funeral but wanted us to mention his extended family of eight very special friends, Gordy, Debbie, Shawn, Tim, Tom, Terry, Jody, and Beth.

Many thanks to Borgess Hospital, for Jerry's special care. Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation. www.baxterfuneral.com




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 788-9800
