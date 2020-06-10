Geraldine M. "Jeri" Wilder
Battle Creek - The Lord has called upon our loved one, Geraldine "Jeri" Mae Wilder (Retkovske) June 9, 2020 at the Calhoun County Medical Care Facility. She was born May 18, 1934, in Big Rapids, MI, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Finger) Retkovske. She loved to sew, crochet, do needlework and read. She walked the mall everyday with her husband, Jim. She worked at the Lakeview and Battle Creek Police Departments. Jeri was preceded in death by her son, Craig, her husband, James "Jim" and son-in-law, Steve Todd. She is survived by her daughter Julie and grandson Brian. In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place with a private graveside memorial service held. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Marks Lutheran Church, 114 E. Minges Rd., Battle Creek, MI 49015. Condolences may be left at www. henryfuneralhome.org or mailed to the family at Julie Wilder Todd, 732 Greenridge Road, Battle Creek, MI 49015. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Services. www.henryfuneralhome.org






Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
