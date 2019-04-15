Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Geraldine "Geri" Outman Obituary
Geraldine "Geri" Outman

Battle Creek - died on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She is survived by daughters Sharon Marie (John) Blatnik, Dawn Irene (Doug) Rollenhagen, son Thom. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that any memorials be made to Pennfield Presbyterian Church, 7979 St. Mary's Lake Rd, Battle Creek.www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019
