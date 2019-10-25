Services
Glenn H. Ralston Obituary
Battle Creek - Glenn H. Ralston, 73, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Bronson Battle Creek. He was born on May 1, 1946, the son of Glenn Ralston and Capitola Rose (Bauman) Washburn. He graduated from Marquette High School. Glenn worked for Clark Equipment for over 20 years and retired from Post Cereal after 15 years. Glenn proudly served his country in the US Army. He enjoyed helping others, spending time with his grandchildren that he was so proud of.

Glenn is survived by his two sons, Brian (Cherry) Ralston and Kevin Ralston; daughter, Kelly Symons-Turner; six grandchildren, Courtney Frew, Storm VanHyfte, Siera Symons, Cody Ralston, Tyler Ralston, Dakota Parsons; 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Ralston, wife, Marie Ralston and stepfather, Charles Washburn.

In accordance with Glenn's wishes, cremation has taken place and A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
