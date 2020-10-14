I had the privilege of knowing Gloria as we both attended the same church, Cornerstone.

She was a most gracious and caring person to so many of us there.

When I come home to Battle Creek from Canada she is the first to greet me with that

most gracious smile on her face.

She will be missed by her many friends at Cornerstone Church.

God's peace be with each of you as you navigate through this

most difficult time.

Sincerely

Nancy Vitale



Friend