Gloria A. Hakes
Gloria A. Hakes

Battle Creek - Gloria A. Hakes, age 93, of Battle Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born May 1, 1927 in Jackson, Michigan the daughter of Erich and Katherine (Watson) Gauss. Gloria attended school in Jackson graduating from Jackson High School in 1946. On June 1, 1947 she married Donald G. Hakes, who preceded her in death on March 12, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her father Erich Gauss, mother Katherine Flynn and stepfather Lawrence Flynn. She and Don moved to Battle Creek in 1958 then settled in East Leroy in 1959. Gloria was employed at the Wolverine Insurance Company, then worked for Dr. Anne F. Norgan for 21 years. Following her retirement, she worked part time at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home as a receptionist. She is survived by her sons: George M. (Susan) Hakes of Battle Creek, Gary A. (Deanna) Hakes of Battle Creek and Brian L. (Alexis) Hakes of Hastings; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Gloria and her husband traveled extensively, including trips to Australia and Russia and they both enjoyed photography. She was active in her church for many years, enjoyed gardening, her family, and friends. Gloria attended Cornerstone Community Church. The family will receive friends at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home on Sunday October 18, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday October 19, 2020 at Cornerstone Community Church, 3030 Beckley Road, Battle Creek with Rev. Paul Parker and Rev. Eric Perry officiating. A private interment will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Cornerstone Church, Salvation Army or Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan. www.henryfuneralhome.org






Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 14, 2020
I had the privilege of knowing Gloria as we both attended the same church, Cornerstone.
She was a most gracious and caring person to so many of us there.
When I come home to Battle Creek from Canada she is the first to greet me with that
most gracious smile on her face.
She will be missed by her many friends at Cornerstone Church.
God's peace be with each of you as you navigate through this
most difficult time.
Sincerely
Nancy Vitale
Nancy Vitale
Friend
October 13, 2020
I am very sorry to hear about the passing of your Gloria. I really appreciated her and her humor. My condolences.
Michael Korelich
Friend
