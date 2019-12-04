|
Gloria A. Western
Hastings - Gloria Ann (Reed) Western, 88, of Hastings, MI. passed away on Friday, November 29 in her home surrounded by her family. Gloria was born in Battle Creek, MI. to Howard and Onda Reed on September 13, 1931. She went to high school at Battle Creek Central and graduated in 1950. She went on to earn a degree at secretarial school. She married the love of her Life, Hubert Robert Western Jr. on November 14, 1953. Gloria loved Gardening and enjoyed a lifetime of sports activities basketball, bowling, tennis, and being an avid Golfer achieving 3 holes in ones. She always enjoyed her Children's and Grandchildren's school activities and athletic events and entertaining their friends in her home. Gloria is survived by her Husband of 66 years Hubert, Children; Bryan (Linda), Brad (Susan), Susan and Connie Leep (Eric) , 11 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren, several nieces and nephews She is preceded in death by her Parents, In-laws, and siblings. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with inurnment to follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Spectrum Hospice & Palliative Care, 750 Fuller Ave NE , Grand Rapids MI 49503 The family wishes to extend their gratitude and loving thanks to their daughter in law Susan. A celebration of life will be held forthcoming. www.henryfuneralhome.org
