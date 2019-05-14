|
|
Gordon Allen
Augusta - Gordon Allen, of Augusta, MI, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019, at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, CA. Family was at his side. Gordon was a physical therapist and co-owner of Rehabilitation Associates and provided physical therapy in the Calhoun County area for over 40 years. He was an avid mountain biker and co-developed the first mountain bike trails at Ft. Custer State Recreation Area. He is survived by his wife, Teri, sons Chad (Alexis) and Paco (Allison), and treasured granddaughters Mia and Madeline. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-4:00pm on Saturday, June 1st at The Medalist Golf Club, located at 15701 N-Drive North in Marshall.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 14 to May 16, 2019