Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Medalist Golf Club
15701 N-Drive North
Marshall, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gordon Allen Obituary
Gordon Allen

Augusta - Gordon Allen, of Augusta, MI, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019, at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, CA. Family was at his side. Gordon was a physical therapist and co-owner of Rehabilitation Associates and provided physical therapy in the Calhoun County area for over 40 years. He was an avid mountain biker and co-developed the first mountain bike trails at Ft. Custer State Recreation Area. He is survived by his wife, Teri, sons Chad (Alexis) and Paco (Allison), and treasured granddaughters Mia and Madeline. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-4:00pm on Saturday, June 1st at The Medalist Golf Club, located at 15701 N-Drive North in Marshall.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 14 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.