|
|
Grayling Stallworth
Fishers, IN - passed away on 04/13/2019 at the age of 59.
Son of the late George and Minnie Stallworth (Wingate) was born October 10, 1959 in Albion, MI. As a child, Grayling was always happy and easy going. He was very social and you could always catch him outside playing with friends. Even from a young age, everyone could tell that Grayling would grow up to be a caring, generous, steadfast, and honest man.
He attended Albion Public Schools and graduated from Albion Senior High School in 1977 where he played a year of football. Grayling followed in his two older brother's footsteps and enlisted in the United States Air Force shortly after graduating in June of 1977. Grayling had 15 years of experience in Communications as a Computer Systems Operator and his last assignment was at the Pentagon in Washington D.C.
Awards: Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Two Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with Four Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Overseas Short Tour Ribbon with One Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon with One Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Longevity Service Award with Two Oak Leaf Clusters, NCO Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon, and Air Force Training Ribbon.
During his Short-Tour Area Assignment in July of 1983 to Kwang Ju Air Base in South Korea, Grayling fell in love with Nam Im Chong and married shortly after in October 22, 1984 at the Clark Air Base located in Manilla, Philippines. They had one daughter together, Victoria Chong Stallworth.
Grayling had a love for technology and all the possibilities that it offered to the world. He worked in IT for numerous years while he was a civilian. Grayling has always been very devoted to his family and friends and took pride in caring for them. He had a love for travel but always managed to find his way home. Grayling had a love for the great outdoors, exercise, and fishing. If you knew him well, you knew he was a sports fanatic! There wasn't a team or sport he couldn't get into or tell you about. He had a passion for collecting basketball cards and loved to watch his nephews play basketball. He is preceded in death by his mother Minnie Stallworth (Wingate) and brother, Peter Wingate.
He leaves to cherish his memory: His loving daughter, Victoria C. Solomon; her husband Joseph Solomon III; his two grandchildren, Olivia L. Solomon and Jacob A. Solomon; his brother, Thaddis E. Wingate and his wife Brenda Wingate; his sister Myra A. Hayes (Denon Hayes); a host of relatives, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends all of whom he loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 beginning with visitation at 12PM until the time of service at 1PM at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Dr., Albion, MI followed by burial and full military honors at Riverside Cemetery, Albion.
To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019