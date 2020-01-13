|
Gregory H. Hudson
Battle Creek - Gregory H. Hudson, age 85, of Battle Creek, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born August 24, 1934 in Weyauwega, Wisconsin the son of Ivan Paul and Harriet Agnes (VanderHayden) Hudson. Greg was a graduate of Harper Creek High School and retired from Atlas Sales as a Salesman/Driver in 1996. He loved to play Tennis and Euchre, and enjoyed square dancing and singing. He also loved all animals and telling a good joke. On October 23, 1953 he was married to Mary L. (Richardson) who survives. Also surviving are three sons: Ron (Vickie) Hudson, Gregory (Cynthia) Hudson and Steven (Nicole) Hudson; ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; one sister Henrietta Vought; three brothers: Ivan Hudson, Lloyd (Claudette) Hudson and Rex (Donna) Hudson; and many nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Cynthia Marie Hill; four sisters: Dorothy, Betty, Delores and Mary Carol; and four brothers: Henry, Joseph, Glen and Michael. The family will receive friends at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Clarke Lawson of First Harmony Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Augusta Cemetery. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice Care of S.W. Michigan or the .
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020