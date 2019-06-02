Gwendolyn A. Auton



Battle Creek - Gwendolyn Ann (Day) Auton went home to love eternal on May 30. Gwen was born in Galesburg to Thelma (Hughes) Day and Lisle Day on November 24, 1939; she was the fifth of six children. She graduated from Battle Creek Central High School. She married Gordon Mitchell Auton on January 18, 1957 and together they raised six children.



Gwen and Gordy loved to fish together. They spent many weekends on their boat, the "Marty J" fishing for steelhead on Lake Michigan. Every fall they took a driving trip somewhere around water. One of Mom's favorite spots was Bar Harbor, Maine. They spent many years in the Upper Peninsula at Lake Gogebic. Some of the family's favorite memories were created at Lake Gogebic; Gwen and Gordy would take all six of the kids with their two dogs and they would camp in a tent for two weeks. Gwen also loved playing team sports as a child; especially softball. She loved her Tigers. They were never without a family pet(s) and always knew that they brought her such joy.



Gwen's greatest joy in life was her family. She was the delight of her children and grandchildren's heart. She radiated love and acceptance and everyone that came into her world felt at home. She was Nana. Her legacy of love is the foundation of her family and has held them together through many of life's toughest times.



Gwen retired from the Administration building of Lakeview Public Schools where she was the Accounts Payable Secretary for 19 years.



She is preceded in death by her husband Gordy (2015), her eldest son, Martin James (1977), and siblings, Clarence, Darlene and Diane.



She is survived by her children, Joel Auton (Maria), Greg Auton, Rod Auton (DeAnn), Faith Bentley (Rick) and Sonja Perschbacher (Brian). Grandchildren, Jason Auton (Katrina), Chaunte' Teehan (Julian), Lyssa Howley (Pat), Andrea Auton, Kiersten Bentley, Marissa Bentley, Zoey Bentley, Andy Perschbacher (Emily), Brandon Perschbacher, Noah Perschbacher (Madeleine) and Nathan Perschbacher. Great-grandchildren, Kiana Auton, Jaelynn Auton, Wesley Teehan and Julia Joy Auton. A brother, Jim Day and a sister, Julie Stebleton (Brian).



We will carry her with us each and every day; and consider it one of life's greatest treasures to call her Mom and Nana.



The visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 11:00-2:00 pm at Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, 375 W. Dickman Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gwen's name may be made to CityLinc, 70 Calhoun St. Battle Creek, MI 49017. Arrangements by Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service. Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary