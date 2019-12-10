|
Harley George Newton
Avondale, AZ - Harley George Newton Died on Nov 17 ,2019 in Avondale, AZ.
He was born in Battle Creek Michigan on April 14, 1936. Parents are Claude and Violet(Harrison)Newton.
He graduated for Battle Creek in 1954. He enlisted in the Air force in 1959 and he was honorably discharged in 1965.
He married Sherry L Nelson on June 6, 1964.Divorce in 1970.
He is survived by His sons and daughter, James (Lisa) Newton of Prescott Valley Az , Robin (Fred) Schroeder of Battle creek Mi , Tony (Tammy) Newton of Webster City Ia. Grand Children : Christa Taylor and Joshua Taylor of Phoenix Az and Darolyn Newton (Jonathan Davis) of Glendale AZ. and five great grand children.Brother Martin (Debbie) Newton of Buckeye AZ. Nieces : Carla Thomas and Marie (Jay) Yates of Buckeye AZ . one great niece and four great nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, brother Robert Newton , close friend and mother of his children Sherry Webb and Daughter - in - law Shellie Phillips Newton.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019