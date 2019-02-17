Harry M. Conway



Battle Creek - Harry M. Conway, 69, of Battle Creek died peacefully at his home on Monday, February 11, 2019.



He was born in Hackensack, New Jersey to Harry Gurnee and Ingrid Maria (Carlson) Conway on April 1, 1949. Harry moved to Battle Creek as a small child with his family. He was a 1967 graduate of Lakeview High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Economics and Political Science from Western Michigan University in 1972. Harry earned his insurance license and worked with his father for over 20 years at Conway Insurance Agency in Battle Creek.



Harry is survived by two sisters, Joan Conway of Battle Creek, MI, Nancy Conway of Denver, CO; a niece, Caroline Conway of Missoula, MT; a nephew, Patrick Conway of Battle Creek and several cousins and their families.



Harry's interests included following the stock market, model cars, running and sailing in his youth. He was a longtime member of the Y Center of Battle Creek and a former Battle Creek Jaycee. He will be remembered as warm, friendly and eccentric. He could recall names, dates and facts with ease and was usually seen wearing a suit, a bow tie and a fedora hat.



Friends will be received 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. His earthly remains will be laid to rest at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens.



Memorial contributions in Harry's memory may be made to the Battle Creek Family YMCA, 182 Capital Avenue N.E., Battle Creek, MI 49017. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.