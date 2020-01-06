|
Hazen R. Weber
Hazen R. Weber, 75, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born May 13, 1944 in Chicago, IL the son of Harold Carl and Grace (Barringer) Weber. They moved to Battle Creek when Hazen was 3. He attended BCPS and KCC before serving 4 years in the U.S Navy.
Hazen returned to Battle Creek and worked for Post Cereal for 30 years before his retirement in 1999. He married Donna Kain on June 3, 1967 in Battle Creek. Hazen was a member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Post 25 Year Club. He loved to share his faith. He taught Sunday School for 50 years and also sang in the church choir. Hazen read and mentored students at four different schools during his retirement. He and Donna enjoyed road trips throughout their marriage, especially after retirement. Their longest trip was 7000 miles in 5 weeks spent out West.
Hazen is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Jonathan Weber and Hazen (Aimee) Weber; grandchildren, Hannah and Hazen Weber; twin sister, Babette Freeland; brother-in-law, Doug Kain; sister-in-law, Barbara Weber; aunt, LeVera Levine; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Hazen was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold E. "Buzz" Weber; and brother-in-law, Dave Kain.
Visitation will be held at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Wednesday, January 8th from 2:00-7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (135 W Green St, Marshall, MI 49068) with Pastor Anthony Voltattorni officiating. Entombment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Battle Creek, MI. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to South west Michigan Hospice or Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. (269) 965-5145 bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020