|
|
Helen Goff-Metzgar
Battle Creek
- Helen Elizabeth Curtis Goff Metzgar, age 94, of Battle Creek, Michigan passed away on October 5, 2019. Helen was born in Charlotte, Michigan on August 31, 1925. She grew up in Battle Creek, where she lived with her mother Henrietta and her brother Jack Curtis. She graduated from Lakeview High School in 1943 and attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo where she earned a bachelor's degree in sociology and psychology with a business minor in 1947. Helen married William (Bill) Goff on August 11, 1946. Helen worked for the Kalamazoo County Department of Social Services doing case work and also worked for the Michigan Crippled Children Commission. In 1950, she went to work for the Kellogg Company until her retirement from the company in 1988. Bill and Helen had two sons: Terry Richard Goff born December 19, 1947, and Ted E Goff born March 3, 1952. In the summer of 1954, Bill and Helen took their family to Yellowstone Park. For the next 38 years, Bill and Helen spent time in Wyoming, Idaho and Montana every summer camping and fly-fishing. In addition to her travels west, Helen went with Bill to New Zealand twice, with friends to England twice and other trips with friends and family. When she was very young, Helen and her brother Jack become members of First Evangelical Church. She remained an active member there when it became Trinity United Methodist Church until 1995 when she joined Birchwood United Methodist Church, which merged with Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in 2018. Over the years, she taught Sunday School, Youth Fellowship, participated in Care and Outreach, and led the CROP WALK for 18 years, raising money for food banks across Michigan. After the death of her husband Bill in 1994, Helen married Harold Francis Metzgar who had been a friend in high school. For nine years, they enjoyed each other's companionship and spent winters together in Texas. Helen was preceded in death by her husband William Ray Goff and second husband Harold Francis Metzgar. Helen is survived by her two sons Terry (Brenda) Goff and Ted (Kathrin) Goff, her four grandchildren Kelly (Charles David) Minifie, William (Lindsay) Goff, Andrea (Tom) Newsom, James (Jane) Goff and her seven great grandchildren Elizabeth Minifie, William Minifie, William Goff, Mazie Goff, Maxwell Newsom, Violet Newsom and Theodore Goff. She is also survived by her step families Kathy (Larry) Hausman with their children John (Deb) Hausman and Lori (Steve) Schanzenbaker and also Scott (Claire) Metzgar with their children Ethan Metzgar and Abram Metzgar. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the funeral home, followed by interment at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church or Elara Caring. Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Oct. 7, 2019