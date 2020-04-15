|
Helen Howe-Merwin
HELEN CAROLYN (RUSH) HOWE-MERWIN
Helen Carolyn Howe-Merwin passed away peacefully from natural causes on April 12, 2020. She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on August 15, 1933 to Carroll I and Harriett J. (Rode) Rush.
Carolyn was preceded in death by husband Charles "Chuck" W. Howe in 1999 and Dale A. Merwin in 2012. She was also preceded in death by her sister Mary Jo Campbell of Battle Creek. Carolyn is survived by her sister Ann Crowell of California and three loving children and their families: Sherri Ann (John) Music of Clinton Twp, MI, Gloria Jean (Robert) Schneider of Highland, MI, Robert Charles (Sue) Howe of Grand Rapids, MI, nine grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. She was also blessed to have three additional great grandchildren on their way.
Carolyn graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1951, attended Kellogg Community graduating in 1983 with an Associates in Applied Science. She also attended classes from Western Michigan University and Michigan State University.
Carolyn was a dedicated servant of God and touched many lives through her kindness and outgoing personality. She was a church organist her entire life even until the time of her death when she was residing at Sentinel Pointe Retirement Community in Grand Rapids, MI. She spent most of her career at Transamerica Insurance Company in downtown Battle Creek retiring in 1999. She also was employed at Lakeview School District for 6 years.
She was a member of the Battle Creek Chamber of Commerce, Symphony, and Community Chorus. She was also a member of Altrusa Club and Altrusa Nursery Board. She was a member of the Battle Creek Alumni Acapella Choir, Sweet Adeline's and many other choirs over the years. She loved music and participated in many musical endeavors during her lifetime in Battle Creek. In addition to playing the organ she played piano, violin, viola, banjo and accordion. She was a truly accomplished musician.
She was a past member and president of the Business and Professional Women's Club, very active in the Republican party, serving as campaign chairman for a State Representative and loved vacationing in northern Michigan with her family and friends. Carolyn was also an avid reader, enjoyed camping, square dancing and bowling.
Her interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery next to her husband of 48 years Chuck. Services will be private for family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to CitylinC, https://www.citylinc.org/ or send to CityLinC Ministries, 70 Calhoun Street, Battle Creek, MI. 49017. Arrangements by Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 2838 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015. Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com for assistance with memorials, to view the on line obituary, sign the on line guest book or leave messages and condolences for the family.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020