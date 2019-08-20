|
|
Helen L. Gurney
Battle Creek - Died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Heartland Health Care Center. Helen was born on June 15, 1928, in Jonesville, MI, the daughter of Kenneth M. and Elfrida (Randall) Dunham. She was a 1946 graduate of Hillsdale High School. Helen had been a resident of the area for 60 years. In January of 1951 she was united in marriage to Bernard Gurney who preceded her in death in 2000. She was a founding member of St. Jerome Catholic Church and was the church secretary for 15 years. She was a member of the Women's League at the church. Helen enjoyed bowling, gardening and sewing. Surviving are her children, Sarah (Robert) Walter of Battle Creek, James Gurney of Lansing, MI and Matthew (Angie) Gurney of Battle Creek; 4 granddaughters and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Louise Schoonmaker and Alice Kamp; a daughter-in-law, Joann Gurney. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 20, 2019