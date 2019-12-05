|
Helen Mae (Peters) Hammond
Helen Mae (Peters) Hammond of Springdale Ark., formerly of Battle Creek, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the age of 98.
She was born June 10, 1921, to Elmer and Albena Peters in Cuba, Kansas, and graduated from Belleville High School and the University of Kansas. She married C.T. Hammond in Flagstaff, Arizona, On September 27, 1942. They moved to Battle Creek after WWII. She was active at the Church of the Resurrection, Morning Musical Club and the Battle Creek Youth Orchestra.
She survives by her daughters: Alice Hammond (Ron Alagia) of Athens, Michigan; Jeanne Rupert of Springdale, Arkansas; sons: Tom Hammond (Sondra) of Orient, Ohio; and Dr. Richard Hammond (Linda) of Twin Falls, Idaho; grandchildren: Allison McCarthy (Perry), Alex Hammond (Morgan), and Avery Boysen (Zach); great-grandchild: JP McCarthy.
Her remains have been cremated and interred with her husband's ashes at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorial services are to be held at a later date. Friends who wish may make a memorial contribution to the organization of their choice.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019