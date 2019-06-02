|
|
Herbert Henry Erickson
Milford - Herbert Henry Erickson, 83, of Milford MI, formerly of Battle Creek MI, died on May 17, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Herb was born January 29, 1936 in Detroit, MI. He proudly served two years in the US Army. Upon returning home he started his career with AAA of Michigan and worked there until his retirement in 1991.
He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Julia Erickson and his sister Beverly Oglesby. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Betsy Erickson, his children Eric (Ann Marie) Erickson, Mary Bonilla, Lisa (Bill) Hayhow, grandchildren Brian, David (Erin), Matt (Sarah), Phillip, Waldis, Yeremis, Zachary, Megan and great grandchildren Ryan and William.
A Funeral Mass will be held on June 11th at 11:00 AM with a 10:30 AM Visitation prior to the mass and luncheon after at St Mary, Our Lady of the Snows in Milford, MI. Herb will be buried with military honors on June 12th at 11:00 AM at Fort Custer in Augusta MI. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude's at stjude.org.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 2, 2019