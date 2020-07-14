1/1
Battle Creek - Died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home. Herman was born on February 17, 1930, in Battle Creek, the son of Herman and Rose (Severance) Blankenburg. He had been a lifelong resident of the area and was a 1948 Battle Creek Central High School graduate. Herman was a veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1949 to 1951 then the Air National Guard being honorably discharged in 1952. He attended the Allied School of Mechanical Trades Technical Institute in Chicago, earning his Master Machinist Certificate. Herman was employed as a machinist for the Kellogg Company for 40 years retiring Oct. 1990. He married the former Sharon E. Kline on August 31, 1963. She preceded him in death in 2005. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kellogg 25 Year Club, Elks Lodge #131 and the American Legion Post #298. He was an avid sportsman. He played football in the Air Force he bowled, golfed, played city league baseball, basketball and softball. Surviving are his children, Susan (Chris) Goins of Battle Creek and Michael (Nina) Blankenburg of Piqua, OH; grandchildren, Sarah and Daniel Goins; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a twin brother, Edward Blankenburg in 2015; sisters, Catherine Blankenburg, Mary Huver, Della Blankenburg and Ellen Ainsworth . Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:00 p.m., Monday at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00,Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.henryfuneralhome.org






Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
