Hugh A, Rop
Battle Creek - Hugh Rop, 80, of Battle Creek, Ml passed away on August 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family after a battle with cancer.
Hugh, the son of John and Nellie (Vander Wel) Rop was born and grew up in Muskegon, where he was a 1960 graduate of Muskegon High School. He attended the University of Tulsa, (OK) and graduated in 1964 with a degree in Accounting. While in Tulsa, Hugh worked at St. Francis Hospital. Hugh joined the Kellogg Company where he eventually retired in 1999 after more than 30 years.
Hugh was married to his wife Joan (Stasunas), whom he met in Muskegon, for over 57 years. He leaves behind his loving family: wife, Joan Rop; son, Michael Hugh Rop of Battle Creek; daughter, Angela Marie Morris of Battle Creek; son, Steven Andrew Rop (Patty) of Oakton, VA; grandchildren Zachary and Ashley Morris and Davis and Mia Rop; siblings Jack Rop, Retha Johnson, and John Rop of Muskegon; Julie Ruster of Rochester, WA and several nieces and nephews. Hugh was preceded by his mother, Nellie (Vander Wei) Rop, his father, John Rop, and sisters, Sandy (Dr. James) Cook, Frances (Harold) Soper.
He enjoyed spending his time reading, playing many sports including softball, basketball, volleyball, and golf. Hugh loved camping and going to the Lake Michigan beaches with his family. He was proud of the fact that he camped for at least two weeks every summer for over 50 straight years at his favorite campground - Ludington State Park. Upon retirement, Hugh was a daily visitor to Willard Library followed by lunch with friends at The Pancake House. Hugh was a member of the Kellogg 25 Year Club and Covenant Hope Church.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Hugh's immediate family will be officiated by his brother, Rev. John Rop 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the funeral home. The memorial service for Hugh will be live streamed. Those wishing to share may go to: https://vimeo.com/event/207808
or the funeral home Face Book Page.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Oaklawn Hospice, 1344 Preston Drive, Marshall, Ml 49036 or Covenant Hope Church, 1021 Wagner Drive, Battle Creek, Ml. 49017. Arrangements are by the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
