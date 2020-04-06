|
|
Ida Sue Davidson
Battle Creek - Ida Sue Davidson, age 55, of Battle Creek, MI, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Bronson Battle Creek in Battle Creek, MI.
She was born May 19, 1964, in Battle Creek, MI the daughter of Gerald C. Davidson and Ida Sue (Ebert) Davidson.
Ida graduated in 1982 from Pennfield High School. Ida lived in Grand Rapids and then returned to Battle Creek in 2000. She worked as a caregiver at several area adult foster care homes. She also loved animals and had a very special dog named Buddy. She is preceded in death by her parents and a nephew: Daniel Davidson.
She enjoyed reading, watching TV, was an avid fan of the Detroit Lions, NASCAR racing, and liked to socialize with friends and family.
She is survived by two brothers: Jeff (Sarah) Davidson of Assyria, MI;
Jerry Davidson of Assyria, MI; sister: Michelle Mellinger-Wolschlager and her husband Chad; and nephew: Lucas Mellinger of Battle Creek, MI.
No visitation will be held at the funeral home. Graveside funeral services the Riverside Cemetery, Union City, MI; will be held Friday, April 10, 2020, at 11 AM with Pastor Emeritus James Sparks of the North Avenue Church of God officiating.
Memorial tributes may be made to Calhoun County Animal Center. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020