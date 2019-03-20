|
|
Ilona J. Hover
Battle Creek - Ilona J. Hover, 90 years old of Battle Creek, MI passed away peacefully March 18th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 19, 1928 in Battle Creek, MI, the daughter of James and Evelyn Hatfield. She graduated in 1946 from Battle Creek Central High School. After graduation, she met the love of her life, Harold Hover, whom she married and they had four wonderful children. Ilona was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed volunteering with the Bedford Area Lioness Club, attending The Barn Theatre and big band performances, floating in her pool and watching her grandkids events. After raising her family, she was instrumental in the founding of American Tile & Masonry of Battle Creek, where she worked for many years until she retired to spend time in Bradenton, Florida. She spent the last two years at Calhoun County Medical Care Facility, a place and staff that she loved dearly.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Weiss, Pam Herrington, and Barry (Michele) Hover, special niece Angie (Brad) Wise; all of Battle Creek, MI; eight grandkids: Heather (Mark) Hageman, Craig (Julianne) Weiss, Amanda (Robb) Welch, Melissa (Steve) Siemen, Josh (Val) Hover, Troy VandenHeuvel, Sarah VandenHeuvel, Annie Hover and 14 great-grandkids.
She is preceded in her death by Harold (husband), Norma Pittman (sister) and Randy Pittman (special nephew); and her son Greg Hover.
Visitation will be Friday March 22nd, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Bachman Hebble Funeral Home. Funeral services will by Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Robert Zuhl officiating, followed by a burial service at Floral Lawn Cemetery and a reception to follow. Family requests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be made to Bedford Area Lioness Club at the following address:
Bedford Area Lioness Club (501 3c Tax Deductible)
Attn: Nancy Chantrenne, 172 Leinaar Rd., Battle Creek, MI 49017
Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, 223 North Bedford Road, Battle Creek, MI
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019