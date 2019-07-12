|
Irene Marie Snyder
Bellevue, MI - Died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Eaton County Health and Rehabilitation Services. Irene was born on March 6, 1927, in Wheaton, IL, the daughter of William H. and Emma (Zarndt) Winthers. She had been an area resident Since the 1950's. On September 16, 1950, she was united in marriage to Jesse D. Snyder who precede her in death in 1986. Irene worked for Thomas solvent Company as an Executive Secretary and office manager until her retirement. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist and the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, singing and playing the organ. Surviving are brothers, Donald Winthers and Richard Winthers; a sister, Arlene Ettner; 14 nieces and nephews and many great grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, William Winthers and sisters, Laverne Welnicki and Florence Nikolich. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 12, 2019