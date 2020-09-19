1/
Irene Mary Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Mary Taylor

Baldwin - It is with great sadness that the family of Irene Mary Taylor, age 90, of Baldwin MI and formerly of Battle Creek announces the passing of our dear aunt, grandmother, and friend on Friday morning, September 18, 2020 at the Grand Oaks Nursing Home in Baldwin, MI where she had been a resident for several years.

She was born December 10, 1929 in Detroit, MI the daughter of Claude Roberts (1954) and Myrtle Amelia (Pring) Roberts (1977)

She had worked at the Gull Lake Schools in Richland from 1970-76 as the payroll clerk for the school system and worked on the school election voting day She worked as the office manager at the Battle Creek Sanitarium Hospital under Dr. Harold Caviness, then Dr. Chung, and finally under Dr. Peter Hong, MD before retiring in 1989.

She attended grade school at Hull School (Wakeshma Twp.) graduated 1948 from Vicksburg High School, Attended Andrews University in Berrien Springs and Columbia Union in College Park Maryland; where she studied Elementary Education.

She married Billy D. Taylor Dec 20, 1953 in Norfolk, VA. He passed away in 1995.

She lived in Hendersonville, NC for 5 years then returned to Battle Creek Aug. of 1998,after having lived in Las Vegas 2 years, and Richland, MI from 1964-1991. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, working on crafts especially working with silk and dry flowers creating designs, going out to dinner, going to plays, movies, and the Opera. She was an avid reader and traveler.

She is survived by niece: Patricia Elie (Peter) of Irons, MI; and one grandchild: Christian. She will also be sorely missed by, Amber, Amy, Patty, Thomas and Copeland Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Billy Dean Taylor, her two sisters: Ruey Lemon (2002) and Sylvia Metzger (2000); and her nephew Stuart Harrison (2018)

There will be no visitation at the funeral home and private family committal services will be held at a later date at the family plot at the North Fulton Cemetery, Wakeshma

Township, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to: Concern for Critters, American Cancer Society or Ronald McDonald House.

Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 Bedford Rd N
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 965-5145
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman Hebble Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved