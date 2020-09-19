Irene Mary Taylor
Baldwin - It is with great sadness that the family of Irene Mary Taylor, age 90, of Baldwin MI and formerly of Battle Creek announces the passing of our dear aunt, grandmother, and friend on Friday morning, September 18, 2020 at the Grand Oaks Nursing Home in Baldwin, MI where she had been a resident for several years.
She was born December 10, 1929 in Detroit, MI the daughter of Claude Roberts (1954) and Myrtle Amelia (Pring) Roberts (1977)
She had worked at the Gull Lake Schools in Richland from 1970-76 as the payroll clerk for the school system and worked on the school election voting day She worked as the office manager at the Battle Creek Sanitarium Hospital under Dr. Harold Caviness, then Dr. Chung, and finally under Dr. Peter Hong, MD before retiring in 1989.
She attended grade school at Hull School (Wakeshma Twp.) graduated 1948 from Vicksburg High School, Attended Andrews University in Berrien Springs and Columbia Union in College Park Maryland; where she studied Elementary Education.
She married Billy D. Taylor Dec 20, 1953 in Norfolk, VA. He passed away in 1995.
She lived in Hendersonville, NC for 5 years then returned to Battle Creek Aug. of 1998,after having lived in Las Vegas 2 years, and Richland, MI from 1964-1991. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, working on crafts especially working with silk and dry flowers creating designs, going out to dinner, going to plays, movies, and the Opera. She was an avid reader and traveler.
She is survived by niece: Patricia Elie (Peter) of Irons, MI; and one grandchild: Christian. She will also be sorely missed by, Amber, Amy, Patty, Thomas and Copeland Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Billy Dean Taylor, her two sisters: Ruey Lemon (2002) and Sylvia Metzger (2000); and her nephew Stuart Harrison (2018)
There will be no visitation at the funeral home and private family committal services will be held at a later date at the family plot at the North Fulton Cemetery, Wakeshma
Township, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to: Concern for Critters, American Cancer Society
or Ronald McDonald House.
Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com