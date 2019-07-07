Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Irma M. Webber


1912 - 2019
Irma M. Webber Obituary
Irma M. Webber

Battle Creek - Irma Marie Webber, age 106, of Battle Creek, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born September 23, 1912 in Greenville, Michigan the daughter of John Alexander and Nellie Elizabeth (Jones) Miller. Mrs. Webber was an administrator for the Battle Creek Public Schools for many years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed playing bridge with the retired teacher's group and with the Battle Creek Women's Social Club where she was a past president, and spent many years knitting caps for the hospital nursery guild. She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and the St. Margaret Circle, was a life member of the Michigan Association of Public School Personnel and Order of the Eastern Star Battle Creek Chapter #355. On September 12, 1936 Irma was married to Ernest J.L. Webber who preceded her in death on February 2, 2009. She was also preceded by her daughter Lavinia Sue Webber in 2013 and son Russell John Webber in 2018. Mrs. Webber is survived by three grandchildren: Scott M. Webber and Bryan Rigsbee of Durham, NC, Todd A. Webber of Battle Creek and Meagan (Brodie) Johnson of Battle Creek; three great-grandchildren: Hayden, Easton and Paxton Johnson of Battle Creek and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Rev. Brian Coleman officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Thomas Episcopal Church Breakfast Club. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 7, 2019
