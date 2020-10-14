1/1
Ishmail Leon Osborne
Ishmail Leon Osborne

Battle Creek - Ishmail Leon Osborne, known as "Ish", age 75, of Battle Creek, MI, passed away with his family by his side on Sunday evening, October 11, 2020 at his home in Battle Creek, MI.

He was born January 11, 1945 in Claremore, OK the son of William Silas Osborne and Adell (Quinton) Osborne.

Ish had worked as the supervisor of the maintenance department for Lakeview Square Mall for 7- 10 years, before that he had helped open the Battle Creek Sam's Club. He was also a pipefitter during this time also.

He served honorably in the U S Navy as a CB and held the rank of Hull Maintenance technician Petty Officer First Class where he had attended pipefitting school and diving schools and was in the Gulf of Tonkin Incident. He had a tour of 4 years on the USS Newport News.

He got married to the former Diana Jean Johnson on May 4, 1991 in Battle Creek, MI.

He is survived by his wife: Diana Jean Osborne of Battle Creek, MI;

Three sons: Randale "Ron" Jack Osborne of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; William Carl Osborne of Oklahoma; Florian "Flo" Merget of Ashland, Kentucky; his daughter: Tracy & Matthew Longcore of Grand Rapids, MI; four grandchildren: Jade Ann Marie Merget; Malachi Merget; Makenna Belle Longcore; and Brianna Grace Longcore; his special Friend and a caregiver: Mike Rothwell of Battle Creek.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter: Kelly Marie Osborne in 2010

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Remember to wear a face mask and be considerate of social distancing. Be patient so that the family has a chance to speak with you. Funeral services will be held Friday, 2:00 PM at the Country Chapel United Methodist Church, 9275 South M-37 Highway, Dowling, MI with Pastor Rick Foster officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the US Navy Honor Guard will follow at the Banfield Cemetery in Johnstown Twp., MI.

Memorial tributes may be made to: Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
