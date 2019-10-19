Services
Avink Funeral Home - Schoolcraft
Ivan Richard (Dick) Skinner

Ivan Richard (Dick) Skinner Obituary
Ivan (Dick) Richard Skinner

Battle Creek - Ivan (Dick) Richard Skinner, 88, of Battle Creek passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Dick was born July 17, 1931 in Muskegon, the son of Clifford & Bertha (VanAllen) Skinner.

Dick retired from Kellogg's after 28 years and "never making a flake". He served in the US Army from 1949 to 1952 and was stationed in Japan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing & golf.

Surviving is his wife, Margaret (Greenman/Moody) Skinner; daughters: Ginger (Larry) Mielke and Dixie Jo Vicars; step-daughter: Claire Fingas; Sister, Phyllis (Ron) Gruesbeck, grandchildren and step-grandchildren, great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joanne (Sanford) Skinner.

He was under Hospice Care of SW MI, a wonderful organization. Memorial contributions to Hospice Care of SW MI or the Haven of Rest in Battle Creek, MI will be appreciated.

Date of Graveside service: Oct 27th (Sunday) 11:30 AM at Springfield Reese Cemetery, Larry Mielke, (son-in-law) officiating, with a Noon luncheon to celebrate his life following: American Legion Post #298, 228 N. 20th Street, Battle Creek, MI
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
