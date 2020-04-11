|
Jack F. Warren
Battle Creek - Jack F. Warren, 92, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born April 22, 1927 in Battle Creek, the fourth of eight children to Merle and Frances (Holtom) Warren. Jack answered the call of duty and served in the U.S. Navy under the Truman Administration. After working second shift at Eaton Corp. in Battle Creek for 30 years, Jack would come home and milk cows and farm with his beloved draft horses. Jack married Patty Jo Babcock in 1949 and they were blessed with six children. Jack and Patty loved to play cards, square dance, go camping, and they always attended church where ever they were. Jack was a member of County Chapel United Methodist Church in Dowling.
He is survived by his children, Ronald Warren, Donald (LouAnn) Warren, Kathy (Charles) Boggs, Sherry (David) Louiselle, Marvin Warren, and Wendy Duke; special beloved friend, Georgia Smith; 20 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; brothers, William (Janice) Warren and Richard (Becky) Warren;
sister-in-law, Jan Warren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 60 years, Patty; brothers, Robert and Thomas; sisters, Darlene Allen, Jean Cole, and Aletha Mann; son-in-law, Larry Duke; and granddaughter, Barbara Hooten.
Private family services will take place due to the Governors mandate of limiting funeral services to strictly 10 people. Jack will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife Patty in Union Cemetery in Johnstown Township, MI. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes may be made to Country Chapel United Methodist Church in Dowling. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020