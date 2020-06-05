Jacqueline A. Barry Latoszewski Garland
Battle Creek - Jacqueline (Jackie) Ann Barry Latoszewski Garland passed away on June 4, 2020.
Jackie was born in Jackson, Michigan on March 26, 1924 to John W. Barry and Roseana (McGill) Barry. She was a 1942 graduate of St. Marys' High School in Jackson, MI and graduated from Foote Memorial Hospital in 1945 as a Registered Nurse. She worked for Edward Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, MI and Lakeview General Hospital in Battle Creek, MI for over 15 years. She lived the majority of her life in Battle Creek.
Jackie was blessed with the love and devotion of two men in her long life, her first husband, Frank J. Latoszewski (died 8/16/68) and her second husband, Samuel Garland (died 10/7/11). She is survived by her sons Barry (Elizabeth) Latoszewski, Jeffery Latoszewski, Timothy (Brooke) Latoszewski and daughter Mary Jo (Pat Braman) Crumpton. Jackie was predeceased by two of her sons, Mark and Frank Latoszewski. She is also survived by 5 step daughters and 2 step sons. She had nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Jean and Mary Johanna.
Jackie was an active and outgoing person and enjoyed a wide circle of friends and acquaintances. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was affiliated with American Legion Post 298. She was immensely proud of her Irish ancestry, was an avid walker and played golf and bridge. She and Sam spent almost 20 winters in Florida and traveled extensively around the country. Jackie loved life; she dealt directly with the adversity and delighted in the joys of everyday existence. She had a wonderful time on this earth and will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.
Cremation will take place and a private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone wishing to make a donation in Jackie's memory please designate: Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall, Suite 100, Kalamazoo, MI 49007. Gifts may be made online or mailed.
Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages about Jackie or remembrances to the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
Battle Creek - Jacqueline (Jackie) Ann Barry Latoszewski Garland passed away on June 4, 2020.
Jackie was born in Jackson, Michigan on March 26, 1924 to John W. Barry and Roseana (McGill) Barry. She was a 1942 graduate of St. Marys' High School in Jackson, MI and graduated from Foote Memorial Hospital in 1945 as a Registered Nurse. She worked for Edward Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, MI and Lakeview General Hospital in Battle Creek, MI for over 15 years. She lived the majority of her life in Battle Creek.
Jackie was blessed with the love and devotion of two men in her long life, her first husband, Frank J. Latoszewski (died 8/16/68) and her second husband, Samuel Garland (died 10/7/11). She is survived by her sons Barry (Elizabeth) Latoszewski, Jeffery Latoszewski, Timothy (Brooke) Latoszewski and daughter Mary Jo (Pat Braman) Crumpton. Jackie was predeceased by two of her sons, Mark and Frank Latoszewski. She is also survived by 5 step daughters and 2 step sons. She had nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Jean and Mary Johanna.
Jackie was an active and outgoing person and enjoyed a wide circle of friends and acquaintances. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was affiliated with American Legion Post 298. She was immensely proud of her Irish ancestry, was an avid walker and played golf and bridge. She and Sam spent almost 20 winters in Florida and traveled extensively around the country. Jackie loved life; she dealt directly with the adversity and delighted in the joys of everyday existence. She had a wonderful time on this earth and will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.
Cremation will take place and a private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone wishing to make a donation in Jackie's memory please designate: Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall, Suite 100, Kalamazoo, MI 49007. Gifts may be made online or mailed.
Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages about Jackie or remembrances to the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.