Selbyville, DE - James Allen Martinovich, age 68, of Selbyville, Delaware passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born July 20, 1950 in Battle Creek, Michigan the son of Steven Paul and Roseann (Myers) Martinovich. Jim was a 1968 graduate of St. Philip Catholic Central High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1974. For the past 25 years he has owned and operated JT Mican Construction in Delaware. Jim was passionate about boating and loved his pets, especially his dog, Luna. Jim is survived by his wife Sherry L. Myers-Martinovich; son Dennis (Deana) Martinovich; granddaughter Jessica Martinovich; grandson Brandon Martinovich; two brothers: Brian Martinovich and Tim (Kristie) Martinovich; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family will receive friends at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Funeral Home with Minister Josh Hydrick of the 20th Street Church of Christ officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be given to your local Humane Society. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019