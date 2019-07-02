|
James Alvin "Jim" Scherry
Union City - James Alvin "Jim" Scherry, 91, of Union City, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery in Union City. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.
Jim was born on May 27, 1928 in Battle Creek, MI to Alvin and Ruby (Hanna) Scherry. He graduated from Buchanan High School in 1946. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1946-1950 and resided in Union City afterward. On October 7, 1951 Jim married the former Marcile Chase in Union City. He worked at the Hatchery in Union City and at Eaton Corporation in Battle Creek. During the 1960s, he served as police chief for Union City. He later worked for 20 years at Banner Linen in Battle Creek, from which he retired in 1983.
In the Union City community, Jim coached little league, attended his children's sporting events and helped Bob Merchant and Carl Henderson start the annual Fourth of July fireworks. Jim was a strong, yet gentle man, who also had a stubborn side. He had a good sense of humor and could be a jokester. Jim enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling and taking day trips with his wife, Marcile, following his retirement. He attended the Union City Methodist Church through the years.
Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marcile; his children, Sue Wyman of Union City, Steve (Ashley) Scherry of Mt. Joy, PA, and John (Leisa) Scherry of Union City; eight grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Joan Henderson; and his brother-in-law, Carl Henderson.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Branch County Veteran's Affairs transportation fund. Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
