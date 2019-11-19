Services
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 788-9800
James Behrndt

James Behrndt Obituary
James Behrndt

Battle Creek - James Edward Behrndt, 51, of Battle Creek, Michigan, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Borgess Medical Center. He was born on June 20, 1968, the son of James Leslie Behrndt and Armina Ruth (Runyan) Behrndt.

Jim was a 1986 graduate of Lakeview High School and then received his automotive repair training at Kellogg Community College. He was employed at Henkel Auto Group as a mechanic for 27 years.

Jim is survived by his Wife of 26 years - Jeanne Ann (Koyl) Behrndt of Battle Creek, MI; Son, Brock Behrndt of Olivet, MI; Daughter, Brooke Behrndt of Battle Creek, MI; Sister, Becky (Gregory) Moore of Athens, MI; Mother-in-law, Inez Koyl of Olivet, MI and Brother-in-law, Matthew (Jessica) Koyl of Charlotte, MI. He was preceded in death by his Father.

Jim loved nature, animals, walking his dogs at Kellogg Forest, plants, flowers, boating, fishing and loved spending time with his family.

Visitation will be held at the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, 375 W. Dickman Road, on Thursday November 21, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

A funeral service will be held at the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service on Friday, November 22, 2019, 11:00 am.

Memorials may be made to the Calhoun County Animal Shelter.

Arrangements by the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service. 269-788-9800. www.baxterfuneral.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
