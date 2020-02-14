Services
James "Jim" Bommarito Jr. Obituary
James "Jim" Bommarito, Jr.

Albion - James (Jim) Sam Bommarito, Jr., of Albion passed away February 12, 2020. Jim is survived

by his loving wife of 51 years, Marie Bommarito, and brothers, Clem Bommarito, Nick Bommarito and Joe Bommarito. Surviving family members also include Susan Powell (daughter), John Sebolt (son), Michelle Harmon (granddaughter), Denise Kreiter (granddaughter), Jon Harmon (grandson), Tim Sebolt (grandson), Jason Sebolt (grandson), Elizabeth Blank (granddaughter), many nieces and nephews, and many great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Rose

Bommarito and a sister, Josephine Bommarito.

James was a veteran who served in the National Guard and was an active member of the

American Legion and Knights of Columbus.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. John Catholic Church, 1020 Irvin Avenue, Albion, MI 49224 with visitation starting one hour prior to the

service with Father Joe Gray officiating.

For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post#55 or

the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Drive, Albion, MI 49224
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
