|
|
James "Jim" D. Bauman
Battle Creek - James Delzell Bauman (Jim), 92 of Battle Creek passed away on February 26, 2019 at Heritage Assisted Living. He was born September 4, 1926 in Olney, Illinois to Clarence and Grace (Delzell) Bauman. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister in law, Willard and Gracie Bauman, sister and brother in law, Bonnie and Richard Greene and nephews, Ted and Danny Hicks. Jim is survived by his sister and brother in law, Judith and Bud Hicks, nieces, Lonnie (Monte) Starkweather and Jane (Rob) Spicher and Dale Joyce Bennett. Great nieces, Kellie (Brad) Janousek, Jessie (Kevin) McClelland, Genelle (Andy) Davis and Emily (Anthony) Antoline and six great-great nephews and nieces, Ryder, Hayden, Ella, Lainey, Allaire and Arazio. He is also survived by his extended family at Heritage Assisted Living. He grew up on the family farm in Olney. When he was a teenager, the family moved to Athens and later to Battle Creek. He was drafted into the Army his senior year of high school and served in World War II as a rifleman and light machine gunner. He then served in the Korean Conflict as a rifleman and military police officer, earning the rank of Corporal. He was very proud of his military service and attended reunions around the country. Jim held various jobs before landing at Post Foods in Battle Creek. He worked as a lineman for 31 years, retiring in the mid 1980's. He loved the outdoors, especially pheasant hunting in Nebraska, fly fishing around Michigan and hiking in the woods. He also enjoyed traveling to England, Germany, Ireland, Korea and Australia. Jim had a strong faith and after retirement became active in his church. He attended Mt. Gilead Church in Olney as a child, Dexter Lake Church of God and most recently enjoyed Sunday evening services at Heritage. He was well known for his sweet, gentle ways, always thinking of others first. Jim was never one to complain. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, with interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Talons Out Honor Flight. The honor flight recognizes our veterans by flying them free of charge to Washington D.C. to see the war memorials. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 2, 2019