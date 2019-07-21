James F. Brehm



Battle Creek -



James Franklin Brehm, 77, of Battle Creek passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.



Jim was born November 20, 1941 to Howard and Helen (Fauver) Brehm in Fayette, Ohio. Jim grew up in Jackson, Michigan, and then moved to Battle Creek, Michigan in his sophomore year of high school. He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1960 where he played football and met his eventual wife, the love of his life, Sandra (Sandy) Conlin.



Jim attended Kellogg Community College, served as Secretary-Treasurer for Local 705, and was a lifelong employee of Michigan Paperboard. He retired in 2005 after 44 years of outstanding service.



Jim is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandy, daughters, Sheri (Doug) Casebeer, Michele (Kevin) Berner, his son, Shawn Brehm, grandchildren, Nicole (Brendan) Klok, Brianna Casebeer (Patrick Haygood), Jarrett Berner, Brooke Berner, along with several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Virginia Kinney, and brother, Richard (Dick) Brehm.



Jim was an avid sports fan and especially loved his Detroit Lions. Along with watching sports, Jim enjoyed time with his family and friends, vacationing across the country and spending the winters in Treasure Island and Ft. Myers Beach, Florida.



The funeral service will be at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Baxter Funeral and Cremation; 375 W. Dickman Rd. Battle Creek. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James' name to Battle Creek Bronson Cancer Center, or Southwest Michigan Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation. Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 21, 2019