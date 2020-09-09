James "Earl" Hoglen, Sr.
Battle Creek - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of James "Earl" Hoglen, Sr., 89, announces the passing of their dear father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Jim was born September 9, 1930 in Waynesville, NC the son of Hubert and Ruth (Burress) Hoglen. He graduated from Waynesville Twp. High School (North Carolina) in 1949. Jim enlisted in the US Army during the Korean Conflict in Charlotte, NC and was honorably discharged from Ft. Meade, Maryland. He married the former Dorothy Irene Schrader on March 10, 1951. Dorothy preceded Jim in death March of this year. He worked for the Grand Trunk Western Railroad as a supply clerk for 30 years, retiring May 1, 1991. Jim enjoyed camping, traveling, reading, and attending his grandchildren's activities. He was an avid golfer, making a hole in one at the VA Medical Center golf course. Jim loved to sing and sang in the Barber Shop Quartet and the Battle Creek Community Chorus and Ensemble. He was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church and sang in the church choir.
He is survived by his sons, James (Carrie) Hoglen, Jr. and John (Donna) Hoglen; daughters, Dawn (Richard) Jones and Teresa (Dave) Rabe; seven grandchildren, Brian Hoglen, Renae Hoglen, Dr. Andrea Hoglen, Jilissa Jones, Alicia (Zorian) Freeman-Sasyk, Ashley (Sean) Rabe-Smith, and Lindsay Rabe; three great grandchildren; Connor Dunlap, Mykenzie Smith and Sean Smith, Jr.; brother, Collier "Dick" Hoglen; sister, Betty (Richard) Green; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers, Roy "Virgil" Hoglen and Mark Hoglen.
Visitation will be held at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Friday from 4:00-7:00 PM. Graveside services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial tributes may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Grace Hospice. Arrangements by Bachman Hebble Funeral Service (269)965-5145. Please leave a message for the family on James Hoglen's, Sr. web-page at www.bachmanhebble.com
.