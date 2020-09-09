1/1
James "Earl" Hoglen Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Earl" Hoglen, Sr.

Battle Creek - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of James "Earl" Hoglen, Sr., 89, announces the passing of their dear father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Jim was born September 9, 1930 in Waynesville, NC the son of Hubert and Ruth (Burress) Hoglen. He graduated from Waynesville Twp. High School (North Carolina) in 1949. Jim enlisted in the US Army during the Korean Conflict in Charlotte, NC and was honorably discharged from Ft. Meade, Maryland. He married the former Dorothy Irene Schrader on March 10, 1951. Dorothy preceded Jim in death March of this year. He worked for the Grand Trunk Western Railroad as a supply clerk for 30 years, retiring May 1, 1991. Jim enjoyed camping, traveling, reading, and attending his grandchildren's activities. He was an avid golfer, making a hole in one at the VA Medical Center golf course. Jim loved to sing and sang in the Barber Shop Quartet and the Battle Creek Community Chorus and Ensemble. He was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church and sang in the church choir.

He is survived by his sons, James (Carrie) Hoglen, Jr. and John (Donna) Hoglen; daughters, Dawn (Richard) Jones and Teresa (Dave) Rabe; seven grandchildren, Brian Hoglen, Renae Hoglen, Dr. Andrea Hoglen, Jilissa Jones, Alicia (Zorian) Freeman-Sasyk, Ashley (Sean) Rabe-Smith, and Lindsay Rabe; three great grandchildren; Connor Dunlap, Mykenzie Smith and Sean Smith, Jr.; brother, Collier "Dick" Hoglen; sister, Betty (Richard) Green; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers, Roy "Virgil" Hoglen and Mark Hoglen.

Visitation will be held at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Friday from 4:00-7:00 PM. Graveside services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial tributes may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Grace Hospice. Arrangements by Bachman Hebble Funeral Service (269)965-5145. Please leave a message for the family on James Hoglen's, Sr. web-page at www.bachmanhebble.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 Bedford Rd N
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 965-5145
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman Hebble Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved