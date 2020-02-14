Services
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
James J. "Toad" Ledbetter


1957 - 2020
James J. "Toad" Ledbetter Obituary
James J. "Toad" Ledbetter

Filer City - James J. "Toad" Ledbetter, Age 62, died unexpectedly Wednesday February 12, 2020.

He was born on April 3, 1957 in Kalamazoo, MI the son of James & Margaret E. (Golladay) Ledbetter, Jr. He was a 1975 graduate of Harper Creek High School in Battle Creek. Employed as a carpenter, roofer, & woodworker, "Toad" was big into music, especially rock n' roll whether around a campfire or at a concert.

Survivors in addition to his parents of Filer City, MI are his siblings; Ronald (Terry) Ledbetter and Dian Ledbetter both of Manistee, as well as several nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by a sister & brother-in-law; Penny Jean & Steven Hicks.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Please visit www.oakgrovefh.com to share a memory with the family. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
