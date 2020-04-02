|
|
James "Jim" Lawrence Washburn
James "Jim" Washburn passed away on March 31, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida, after a battle with cancer. Jim was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on May 25, 1943 and moved to Union City, Michigan with his parents two years later. He graduated from Union City High School in 1961, and then graduated Kellogg Community College with an associate degree in 1964. He continued his education at Michigan State University from which he graduated with a business degree in 1966.
Jim joined the Michigan National Guard before finishing high School. He was trained to become an artillery officer and served his country a total of 10 years. One of his most memorable National Guard experiences was leading patrols during the Detroit Riots in 1967 and 1968.
Jim had a most interesting and rewarding career in the federal government. He started his career in 1966 as a revenue officer for the Internal Revenue Service in three different Michigan cities. Then in 1970, he was selected to be an internal auditor for the department of justice in Washington D.C., where he also studied for and became a certified internal auditor. During his time in Washington, Jim did considerable travelling to perform audits of block grants and, also, audits of 12 different federal prisons from coast to coast. He was also assigned to special investigations during the Watergate period. In 1976, Jim was selected for a position in Burlington, Vermont, where he was in charge of the regional immigration office of planning and evaluation. During his time in Burlington, he was assigned many interesting projects, which he enjoyed very much. Jim retired from that position in April 1999 and continued to reside in the Vermont area.
Enjoying the Vermont community over the years, Jim became involved in many worthwhile organizations. Having been an Eagle Scout in his youth, he became an Assistant Scout Master with the Boy Scouts in South Burlington. Jim was also Treasurer of the Allenbrook Home for Boys and Girls; a board member of the Vermont Federal Employees Credit Union; a Red Cross blood program volunteer; as well as a member of the board of directors of the Chittenden County Red Cross. Jim also enjoyed the company of his fellow Masons, performing as the Tyler for five years at Washington Lodge #3. He also participated in Scottish Rite plays and also enjoyed his time as a Shriner.
Jim's favorite hobby was finding and restoring old cars. His first purchase was a 1931 Chrysler that he bought when he was just 13 years old for $35.00. This continued with him buying and restoring approximately 20 old cars over his lifetime.
Also, during his retirement, Jim became interested in boating again and became a member of the Shelburne Bay Boat Club board of directors, ending up becoming the Boat Club manager.
In 2016, Jim and his wife, Colleen, made a permanent move to Florida, where the snow is not nearly as deep! They found a beautiful home in Bradenton, near the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Linda.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and June (Schultz) Washburn and his first wife, Anne Victoria (Creeden). He is survived by his loving wife of the past 10 years, Colleen Fitzgerald; his son, Paul from Burlington, VT; his daughter, Jessica and grandsons, Chancelor and Braddock, from Kalispell MT; his brother, Robert (spouse Linda) from Lakewood Ranch, Florida; and his brother, Jon (spouse Velma) from Union City, Michigan.
Jim leaves us with many wonderful memories of the places he has lived and the people he has known.
If you so wish, Jim would appreciate contributions made in his name to the .
A celebration of life will be held in the Burlington, Vermont area on a date to be determined.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020