James Morris



Bellevue - James Howard "Jim" Morris, 82, of Bellevue, Michigan went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on April 11, 2019.



Jim was born September 18, 1936 in Battle Creek, Michigan to George W. and Mabel C. (Nelson) Morris of Pennfield. He attended Pennfield and Battle Creek Public Schools and then joined the U.S. Air Force. Jim honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force 1954 - 1958. After returning from the service he was employed at Cello-Foil and retired from Kellogg's after 24 ½ years on September 21, 1992.



Jim married Barbara S. (LaShell) Meek on February 4, 1963. Surviving are his wife, Barbara; two sons, Kenneth D. Morris of Battle Creek, Thomas (Heather) Morris of Bellevue; stepson, Kebin (Tammy) Meek of Battle Creek, nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Janice Morris Standley. Jim was preceded in death by his son, Larry J. Morris; stepson, Marvin L. Meek and his brother, George "Joe" Morris.



Jim was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Battle Creek. He enjoyed camping, traveling, golfing and loved family gatherings. He will be remembered as a dependable, trustworthy, loving, compassionate man.



Jim's family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be officiated by Pastor Thomas C. Townsend at Calvary Baptist Church 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019



Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1625 Capital Avenue N.E., Battle Creek, MI 49017 or Hospice of SW Michigan for Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com. Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary