James R. Worthington, Jr.
Battle Creek - James Ronald Worthington, Jr., 69, of Battle Creek passed away at his home, Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born April 12, 1951, the son of James Sr. and Virginia (Adams) Worthington. He graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1969. Jim worked at Grand Trunk Railroad and was a member of the PNA.
Jim is survived by his sons, Travis (Amber) Worthington of Annandale, Virginia and Alex Worthington of Battle Creek; two grandchildren, Mia and Cam and sister, Linda Meyer. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim enjoyed golfing and getting himself a hole in one, he enjoyed sports, cheering on all of the Michigan Teams and he enjoyed gambling.
In accordance with Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service honoring Jim's life will be held at the Polish National Alliance, 15 Clair St., Battle Creek, MI 49014, on September 23, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation. www.baxterfuneral.com